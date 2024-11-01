Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,022.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.