Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises approximately 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 20.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE SSTK opened at $32.08 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

