Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $48.06 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. TKO Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $48,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. XN LP lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKO opened at $116.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

