Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

