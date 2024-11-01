Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 325,890 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 64.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

