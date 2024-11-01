Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,824 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 310,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,395,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CDMO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

