Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,622,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 246.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 446,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.59 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,459.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at $668,270.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

