Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $25.97 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

