Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.96 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.77 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $68.39 on Friday. Root has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Root from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

