Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 2,808,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 379,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

