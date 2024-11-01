Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $34,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

