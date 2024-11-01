Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $92,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

