Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.48 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 868,138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

