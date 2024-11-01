Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $306.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.61. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

