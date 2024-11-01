RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Approximately 11,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 510,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

RTW Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.