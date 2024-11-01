Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

RBCN opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

