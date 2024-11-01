Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.30. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

