Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 537,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,174. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

