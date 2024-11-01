Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Ryerson updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.530–0.470 EPS.

Ryerson Price Performance

RYI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 115,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,250. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $677.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

