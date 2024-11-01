Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.95 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Saga has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $201.95 million and $43.19 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,041,211,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,042,304 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,041,048,048 with 104,982,537 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.04596015 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $49,887,298.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

