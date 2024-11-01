Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $481.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $488.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 52 week low of $354.32 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

