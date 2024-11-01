Saitama One Day Volume Tops $201,819.91 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $201,819.91 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,454.08 or 1.00139349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,719,048 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,573,507 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,719,048.03792 with 43,400,573,507.06645 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00006788 USD and is down -59.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $208,158.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.