SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0092

SALT (SALT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. SALT has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,245.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00902225 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $659.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

