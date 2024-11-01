Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 264,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,623. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.