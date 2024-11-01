Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

