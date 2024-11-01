Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 363,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 131,251 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $800.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 173,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.