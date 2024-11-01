Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Releases Earnings Results

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter, reports. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB opened at $2,766.01 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,758.78 and a 1 year high of $3,796.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Seaboard
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.