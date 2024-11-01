Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Releases Earnings Results

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter, reports. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB opened at $2,766.01 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,758.78 and a 1 year high of $3,796.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Seaboard

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.