Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,315.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %

UVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 255,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

