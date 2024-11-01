Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,315.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %
UVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 255,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.27.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Insurance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.