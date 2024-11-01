Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 193.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 236,941 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

