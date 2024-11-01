Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for HONE

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for HarborOne Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $527.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

