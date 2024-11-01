Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $34.30. Select Medical shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 137,307 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,819,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

