Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 1,608 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,903,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.64. 29,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,280. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

