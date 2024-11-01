Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 275,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.