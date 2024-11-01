Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,456. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.59 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

