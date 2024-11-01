Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 22,691 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,473,797.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $11,005.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.10. 998,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.