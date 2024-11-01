Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,213. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

