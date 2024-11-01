SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 782,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,031 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $92.21.

The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $66,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

