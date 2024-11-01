Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XN LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

CRM traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.98. 967,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $282.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.69 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,586,572.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total value of $1,251,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,586,572.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,303 shares of company stock worth $42,024,385 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.