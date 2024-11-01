Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 61 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.72 on Friday, hitting $680.27. 690,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.57. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $627.09 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.