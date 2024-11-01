Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,100. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.