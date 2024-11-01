Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,326. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $274.59 and a 12-month high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

