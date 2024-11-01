Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 2,062,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,431. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $64.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

