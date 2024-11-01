Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,164,910 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

