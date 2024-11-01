Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RTX by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in RTX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

