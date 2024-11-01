Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

KRE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142,313. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.