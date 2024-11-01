Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

