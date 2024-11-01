Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expands By 5.1%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

AMH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 499,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,927. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

