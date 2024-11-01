Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 6.2%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,281,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.8 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.