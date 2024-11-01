Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 6.2%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,281,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.8 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $40.98.
About Aristocrat Leisure
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.