Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Decreases By 6.7%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 62,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,404.14. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biglari by 5.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $170.90. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72. Biglari has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

