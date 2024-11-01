Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Decreases By 6.7%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BH
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biglari by 5.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $170.90. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72. Biglari has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.