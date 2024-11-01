Short Interest in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Drops By 6.4%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 518,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1,742.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.